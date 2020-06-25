City of Fort Worth installing more than 800 advanced traffic signal controllers 

Q-Free has announced a new project in Fort Worth, Texas, that will move the region closer to its goal of creating a regionally coordinated traffic management network. The deployment includes connecting more than 800 Q-Free advanced transportation controllers (ATC).

The new technology will give Fort Worth centre-to-centre communication capability with Q-Free’s MAXVIEW systems deployed in neighbouring jurisdictions including Dallas, Irving, and Coppell, Texas.

“As a fast growing economic and cultural hub, the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metropolitan area aims to unite the region’s traffic operations to best serve the community,” says Tom Stiles, executive vice president of urban solutions for Q-Free. “The ability to share data, manage signals, and even coordinate first responder emergency preemptions across jurisdictions will have a profound impact on traffic and safety.”

Though the purchase was finalised in late February and only a small percentage of the project was completed prior to the current Covid-19 pandemic, local Q-Free dealer, Texas Highway Products, is continuing the installation using remote installation technology. The new ATMS and controller deployment will position Fort Worth for the future of transportation including the migration to greater automation including connected and autonomous vehicles.

The implications of regionally coordinated traffic management are profound. In addition to creating efficiencies and improving traffic flow across communities, having a consistent, single platform among neighbouring communities has implications for disaster and emergency response during which a coordinated evacuation could prevent injuries or even save lives. That is a crucial capability according to Texas Highway Products CEO Darold Cherry. “In our recent history, we’ve witnessed major evacuations throughout the country because of hurricanes, flooding and other natural disasters. Having the capability to coordinate seamlessly between jurisdictions could keep those communities and their resident safer. That’s very exciting,” he says.