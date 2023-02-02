AUDIO: Covid, supply chains and how we can prepare for the next surge in demand

Traffic Technology Today
In this clip from the latest episode of the Thinking Transportation podcast from Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) Jim Kruse, director, TTI Center for Ports & Waterways makes an important distinction between supply chains that are broken and those that are overwhelmed. Listen to the full episode, and more like it, at the Thinking Transportation homepage, or on your favorite streaming service.

Jim Kruse is the director of TTI’s Center for Ports and Waterways, a position he’s held for 20 years. He’s responsible for research involving waterborne freight transportationand its multimodal connections. He has been a port director and has served as the Marine Group Chair for the Transportation Research Board. Additionally, he served two terms as a member of the Marine Transportation System National Advisory Committee.

