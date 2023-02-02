Tier and Dott selected to provide e-scooter hire in Lyon, France

Tier and Dott have been selected by the city of Lyon to each operate 2,000 e-scooters in Lyon, France for the next four years.

Shared micro mobility has been widely adopted by the people of Lyon. In 2022, there were 456,000 unique users in the city of Lyon. Committed to supporting the development of low-carbon mobility and acting to improve the sharing of public space, the municipality launched in 2022 a high-demanding tender based on four key issues: orderliness in public spaces, safety, environmental leadership and social justice.

“Shared e-scooters are a key element in the transition of mobility, offering solutions to residents and visitors. The two operators selected will offer comprehensive services with particular attention paid to the safety of users and non-users, the organization of public space and the durability of the vehicles. I am delighted with their commitment to creating sustainable employment, also through partnerships for professional integration,” said Valentin Lungenstrass, deputy mayor of Lyon, responsible for mobility, uban logistics and public spaces.

“We thank the city of Lyon for its renewed confidence. We are proud to be able to continue to work for the development of a more sustainable mobility landscape in the capitale des Gaules,” says Franck Guerniou , city manager Lyon at Tier. “With a new authorization extended to four years, the city reaffirms the usefulness of our service as an essential lever of creating a more sustainable environment, in particular to reach its objective of climate neutrality in 2030. Our local team is doing its utmost to support and accelerate this transition by delivering the best level of service to the people of Lyon. I would also like to emphasize the quality of the exchanges and collaboration with the city of Lyon, our privileged partner.”