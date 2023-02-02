Free Now app adds digital wallet to enhance multimodality

Free Now has added a virtual payment card to its app, meaning that users who have a Free Now travel balance provided by their employer, for example, can now book and pay for transportation services both in the app and beyond.

The new Mobility Benefits Card is a virtual prepaid card that allows users to choose the mode of transport best adapted to their private or commuting travel needs. The card means customers can use any means of transport,, including public transport tickets, bikes and car rentals, even if it’s not available on the Free Now app yet, using the budget provided as a benefit by their employer.

The new card opens up a whole new range of transport modes making the mobility budget solution even more attractive for business clients who can retain oversight and control over the budgeting of their employee benefit plans while still investing in the private mobility of their employees. Furthermore, the mobility budget can now be spent abroad, facilitating the needs of those businesses with international growth.

“The new Mobility Benefits Card is a game-changer for our business clients. Now, they can take full control of their benefits budget. Employees can simply pick what mobility option fits their immediate private travel or commuting needs and use the Mobility Benefits Card to pay for it. It’s also a great benefit to attract and retain talent, with 60% of employees revealing they strongly consider the benefits package before accepting a job”, says Mariusz Zabrocki, general manager at Free Now UK.

Valentin Naidja, VP of sales at Free Now, says: “As the future of work evolves, so too must the way we think about travel. Our new mobility benefits card is the perfect solution for companies looking to decrease their carbon emissions and offer a more flexible range of travel options, giving employees the flexibility they need and look for in today’s workplace.”

The new payment card is available to all Free Now for Business clients in the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain, and will be expanding to further countries in early 2023.