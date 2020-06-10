Siemens Mobility to provide advanced traffic management to Miami-Dade County

Siemens Mobility has been awarded a US$150 million contract by Miami-Dade County, Florida to provide an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), which will upgrade 2,900 intersections and traffic corridors with intelligent hardware and software technology.

All intersection technology will be connected to an integrated traffic management platform that will perform intelligent analytics, implement strategic measures and optimise travel times across the county.

This system will dynamically change traffic patterns in real-time at traffic lights linking a network of roadway corridors to provide for the better movement of traffic based on actual traffic demand. Data will be collected in real-time from a wide array of new sources at intersections and roadway zones/corridors, which will then optimise the signal timings at each intersection in a network. This will create an integrated system designed to quickly and efficiently counteract impending critical situations, as well as unpredictable traffic overloads and congestion.

“We are proud to have been chosen to provide this vital traffic improvement project for Miami-Dade County and look forward to implementing an intelligent system that optimises and integrates traffic operations throughout the county,” says Marcus Welz, CEO of Siemens Mobility’s Intelligent Traffic Systems for North America. “Our proven technology will ease congestion, reduce carbon emissions, and enhance quality of life by allowing Miami-Dade residents to spend 15% less time sitting in traffic.”

Siemens Mobility will be deploying its world renowned ATMS and adaptive traffic control technology. Siemens’ Sitraffic Concert platform supervises and coordinates the functionality of the ATMS system and it will work directly with the adaptive traffic control system called SCOOT (Split Cycle and Offset Optimization Technique), a dynamic, on-line, real-time method of signal control that continuously measures traffic demand on all approaches to intersections.

The fusion of data between the systems will enable a more robust traffic control network. Specifically, traffic data (vehicle counts, travel times) collected by SCOOT at the intersection will be utilized within Sitraffic Concert to make network-wide management decisions. This will allow for operational adjustments to be sent to SCOOT for real-time implementation at the intersection, which will ensure public transit vehicles are kept on schedule and pedestrian safety is maximized.

Intelligent traffic management systems significantly increase the ability of municipal authorities to act and allows them to coordinate traffic guidance measures for all modes of transportation. This includes accounting for planned or foreseeable situations such as major events or roadworks, as well as using targeted traffic guidance measures to mitigate unforeseen incidents such as accidents or acute hazards, and respond to them in a quick, efficient and coordinated manner.

The services and technologies Siemens Mobility plans to use in Miami-Dade have been used for traffic systems upgrade projects in over 300 cities, including recent ATMS projects in Seattle, WA, Delaware, London, UK and Bogota, Colombia

Siemens Mobility plans to open a Miami-Dade operations facility and will partner with local small business subcontractors to help facilitate this work. The Miami-Dade project further expands the Siemens footprint in Florida, where there are already 5,200 employees in the state, with nearly 300 working in Miami.