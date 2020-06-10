Zenrin to offer location data via the Here Marketplace

Zenrin develops best-in-class digital maps of Japan which can be used for a variety of automotive and IoT use cases, including navigation, routing, ADAS, visualization and search. By offering its rich set of quality location data via the Here Marketplace and utilizing the extensive Here ecosystem around location content, Zenrin is broadening its data market for the mapping needs of customers worldwide.

“We are delighted to utilize the Here Marketplace as a new promotion and sales channel, which helps us contribute to the growth of global business segments related to location services”, says Hideyuki Fujisawa, senior vice president, member of the board and head of business operation at Zenrin.

“We are building the Here Marketplace precisely with users like Zenrin in mind – companies that own large sets of valuable location data which they want to exchange or license to power applications and services that create a more connected world”, says Stanimira Koleva, senior vice president and general manager APAC at Here Technologies. “To see a leading company like Zenrin join our platform is also a great proof point for our long-term growth strategy across the Asia Pacific region.”