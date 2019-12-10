Florida’s Hillsborough County to use Iteris transportation analytics platform

Supplier of applied informatics systems for the transportation industry, Iteris Inc. has been selected to provide its ClearGuide system to support improved safety and mobility throughout Hillsborough County in Florida.

The ClearGuide platform will provide the Hillsborough County Metropolitan Planning Organization (Hillsborough County MPO) with contextual transportation analytics and data, including real-time and archived traffic information from Here Technologies, one of the global leaders in mapping and location platform services. The flexible and scalable software platform enables transportation agencies and commercial entities, such as construction and engineering firms, to actively monitor traffic congestion, and identify anomalies and their causes. The platform has been developed to help city, state, regional and national agencies make the best traffic operations and planning decisions in an intuitive and easy-to-use interface.

ClearGuide is designed to ingest large amounts of complex data from sensors, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and third-party providers, as well as a wide array of emerging data from sources including connected vehicles (CVs). ClearGuide users are presented with real-time and historical analytics and visualizations that help identify problem areas before traffic congestion gets any worse. The platform is also ‘future proofed’, with the ability to grow and expand to ingest a wider range of transportation information, such as data from connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs). Hillsborough County’s largest city, Tampa, is home to one of the US Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) three Connected Vehicle Pilot projects, where the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) and its partners are debuting new technologies.

Under the terms of the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) agreement with Iteris, the Hillsborough County MPO has access to a powerful ClearGuide portal with features including:

Dynamic maps to support detailed traffic analysis;

Features to help identify and mitigate congestion;

Animations to analyse events and optimise response plans;

Historical trend reports and congestion charts to track reliability and support planning;

Easy analysis of major Hillsborough County roadways.

The deal marks an expansion of the company’s services in Florida, with Hillsborough County joining over 20 government agencies and municipalities throughout North America that use the powerful transportation analytics capabilities of the ClearGuide mobility intelligence platform to manage, measure and optimize complex transportation networks, including Transport Canada, the City of Toronto, and state Departments of Transportation (DOTs) in South Carolina, Minnesota, Utah, Virginia, and California.

“As one of the most populous counties in the state, we are excited to be working with Iteris to improve the safety and efficiency of our highways and arterial roads,” said Johnny Wong, senior planner at the Hillsborough County MPO. “With both real-time and historical data from the ClearGuide platform, our planners will have access to actionable insights that will support operations and planning activities, as we continue our mission to improve the safety and performance of the county’s roadways.”

Scott Perley, vice president of transportation systems at Iteris, said, “It is our privilege to support Hillsborough County’s goal of improving the performance of its roadways, as well as the safety and quality of life of the travelling public. With the implementation of the ClearGuide platform, Hillsborough County will be able to apply our cutting-edge mobility intelligence platform to make its roads safer and more efficient.”