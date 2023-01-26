Via Verde and A-to-Be collaborate on tolling project in the Netherlands

Via Verde has been awarded a contract for the management and collection of tolls on the A24 Blankenburg Connection, a highway that serves the Rotterdam area in the Netherlands. As part of this contract, A-to-Be will serve as Via Verde’s critical technology partner and provide its MoveBeyond back-office system to RDW, the Netherlands Vehicle Authority National Roads Traffic Agency. The solution proposed by Via Verde is based on technology developed by A-to-Be.

The A24 roadway connects two of the principal highways in the Rotterdam area, the A15, and the A20. Rotterdam has one of the largest ports in the world and receives goods from all continents that are then distributed throughout Europe by highway and railway.

The contract includes two years of implementation and five years of operation and can be prolonged for two more optional periods of two years each. As part of the agreement, A-to-Be will support Via Verde in meeting various ESG requirements (Environment, Social and Governmental), including Carbon Zero targets, as its critical technology partner.

Marta Sousa Uva, CEO of A-to-Be, highlighted that “the MoveBeyond Tolling Backoffice Solution that we will implement in this project was fully developed by A-to-Be, and is implemented in various clients in the U.S. and Europe. This new contract represents a very important milestone for A-to-Be, since it confirms our bet on the European market, especially in one of our priority countries. At the same time, it represents the first joint international project between A-to-Be and Via Verde, a model that we hope to repeat for future opportunities.”

Eduardo Ramos, president of the executive committee of Via Verde and A-to-Be board member, emphasized “the importance of winning this concession in a market as sophisticated as the Netherlands, which, because of its requirements in terms of sustainability, quality, size and coverage of its motorway network, is considered one of the best in the world.”

Via Verde will manage the toll payment service and relationships with final clients.

Jan Strijk, who manages the toll collection unit of RDW, believes that “Based on the reliability of their proposed solutions, Via Verde with A-to-Be are the best partners for the success of this project. For RDW, what is most important is to have a simple and accessible toll collection system for all our drivers.”

The A24 will be only the third Dutch highway to include a system of electronic tolling.