Teledyne to present new machine vision solutions at SPIE’s Photonics West exhibition in San Francisco 

Teledyne will showcase their newest products and solutions at SPIE’s Photonics West exhibition next week (January 31 – February 2nd, 2023) in San Francisco, California.

Visitors to the Teledyne booth #1527 can expect representation from the businesses within its Imaging group, including Teledyne DALSA, e2v, FLIR, Imaging Sensors, Acton Optics, Judson, Lumenera, Photometrics, and Princeton Instruments.

New products introduced include:

• Teledyne e2v has released its Hydra3D+, the first high resolution Time-of-Flight (ToF) CMOS image sensor to work in all light conditions without motion artefacts. It incorporates 832 x 600 pixel resolution and is tailored for versatile 3D detection and measurement.

• Teledyne FLIR will present its new Forge 5GigE area scan cameras. Forge cameras deliver the industry’s fastest frame rates with burst mode at speeds up to 10Gb/s and an impressive 500 MB image buffer for managing data transfer. Sensor lineup starts with 5 to 24 MP Sony Pregius S. See a live demo.

• Teledyne Imaging Sensors will display the closed-cycle Catalina camera, which uses a dual pulse tube cooler to maintain continuous operations at 80K for the MCT sensor, providing a spectral response from 2.0 to 12.3 microns with a frame rate of 1610 Hz and a 128×128 pixel window size. This design provides the ability to manipulate integration times, frame times, and cold filters to meet the most precise testing requirements.

• Teledyne Photometrics will introduce the Retiga E20 high resolution, high pixel count CMOS camera, with ideal spatial sampling for lower magnifications. E20 is back illuminated for great light collection, and is excellent for long exposures due to its very low dark current. It has a compact form factor for easy integration in applications including chemiluminescence imaging, immunofluorescence imaging, high content screening, and low light device inspection.

• Teledyne Princeton Instruments will feature its COSMOS large format, deep-cooled, high performance CMOS camera designed and manufactured entirely within a single source. With proprietary LACera technology, the COSMOS offers greater than 90% quantum efficiency, up to 8k x 8k sensor sizes, and proprietary low noise architecture with up to 18-bit readout and fast frame rate of up to 50 fps full frame.

Additionally, Teledyne’s businesses will provide 10-minute flash talks in a presentation area at the front of the Teledyne booth. Stop by to learn more about hyperspectral imaging, imaging challenges in photonics, new technology and applications for CMOS detectors, requirements for thermal sensitivity, comparisons of 3D sensors, and more. Our product specialists will be available to discuss your specific requirements.