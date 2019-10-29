Multi-protocol tolling transponder introduced for RV owners

One of the leading developers of open road tolling (ORT) and traffic management systems, TransCore, has launched a new multi-protocol tolling transponder that has been specifically developed for the owners of RVs (Recreational Vehicles).

Widely used across North America, an RV is a vehicle or trailer that includes living quarters or accommodation, and includes motorhomes, campervans, caravans (also known as travel trailers and camper trailers), fifth-wheel trailers, and popup or truck campers. RVs usually have a separate toll fee from cars or trucks and tend to be categorised depending in the number of axles or gross vehicle weight. TransCore says its new RV Toll Pass will change the way that RV drivers travel across the USA through different tolling jurisdictions, as they will only need one transponder to pay tolls electronically without stopping at booths or plazas. Featuring TransCore’s multi-protocol NationalPass technology, the RV Toll Pass is available for all RV configurations, including motor homes and trailers and allows users to be tolled at the electronic rate, which is typically lower than the cash or video toll rate.

With toll roads in 35 states, until now, RV drivers have had to navigate different tolling systems, buy multiple tolling transponders, or search for routes to avoid tolling altogether. With RV Toll Pass, drivers can bypass narrow cash-only lanes conveniently and safely without the worry of receiving unexpected toll charges or violations in the mail. The RV Toll Pass is tailored exclusively to the needs of the RV community and features a single transponder and single billing account that can be used across multiple tolling jurisdictions. Users are only charged for the service in months the transponder is used, making it ideal for people who travel south each winter to a warmer climate, often referred to as ‘snowbirds’.

Accounts will be administered by Bestpass Inc., one of the leading toll management services providers for the trucking and fleet industry. The NationalPass technology integrated into RV Toll Pass transponder is compatible with 13 different networks, including IAG/TDM (e.g. E-ZPass), SeGo (e.g. TxTag), Title-21 (e.g. FasTrak), and ATA (e.g. EZ TAG) protocols.

There are three models of the RV Toll Pass transponder to match the configuration of different RVs:

MH3 – for motorhomes with 3 axles;

MH2 – for motorhomes with 2 axles;

TR2 – for all 2 axle trailer tow vehicles (cars, SUVs and pickup trucks).

The RV Toll Pass transponder unit has a five-year battery life with normal use and typically pays for itself in a single trip. It is available for immediate purchase online and from major RV equipment suppliers WESCO Distribution and REV Group Parts. TransCore has also collaborated with Newmar Corporation to pre-install RV Toll Pass in new RVs. Owners will simply activate the device online.

“This technology will change the way RVers use toll roads,” said Don Brady, TransCore’s vice president of business development. “Convenience is key, as it makes traveling across the country and through heavily tolled regions much easier. Drivers won’t have to worry about cash lanes, getting on the wrong toll road or making sure they have the right transponder for where they’re going.”