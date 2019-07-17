Indiana Toll Road reduces traffic incidents with Extreme’s edge-computing network

The Indiana Toll Road Concession Company (ITRCC) has used edge-computing technology from California-based Extreme Networks Inc. to reduce the number of traffic incidents on the route by 30%.

With vehicles growing increasingly ‘connected’, with wired and wireless networks serving as the key to reliable and secure transportation infrastructure, the ITRCC chose to deploy Extreme’s software-driven network solutions to improve driver safety on its highway. The toll road’s intelligent transportation systems (ITS) are now powered by Extreme’s Smart OmniEdge technology, which provide real-time updates on traffic patterns, enabling safer, more coordinated use of the roadway. As well as the 30% traffic incident reduction, the ITRCC is also laying the foundation to deploy advanced transportation technology, such as digital speed limit signs that adjust based on weather conditions, wrong-way driver detection, and smart truck parking systems.

The Indiana Toll Road spans 157 miles (253km) and is serviced by 22 toll plazas, five maintenance barns, and two administration buildings. The network is a crucial component of the infrastructure, as it supports thousands of devices, including more than 500 IP-connected phones, 300 IP-connected cameras, and 150 automated video signs that are critical to maintaining operations, guiding motorists, and keeping roadways safe. Working with Qubit Networks to deploy Extreme’s technology, ITRCC can now better identify and resolve bottlenecks, ensure greater operational efficiency, and simplify network management, giving back valuable time to its IT team so they can focus on future-looking projects.

The Extreme systems key benefits are:

With Extreme Elements from its Smart OmniEdge Solution, including ExtremeMobility and ExtremeSwitching technology, ITRCC has gained greater uptime and a scalable network that offers continuous connectivity to power a diverse array of critical connected devices, in-house applications, and software management systems;

Elements like ExtremeControl NAC software integrates with Extreme Management Center to provide IT with centralized, granular visibility and end-to-end control of connected devices across the network. This allows ITRCC to monitor all devices and applications that operate across the network in order to protect sensitive customer data and reduce security vulnerabilities;

The Extreme Management Center Element enables ITRCC to automate and manage its network with a single pane of glass, gain insights into the performance of applications and the network, and ensure smooth operations and fast problem resolution, allowing the IT team to focus on higher-level strategies and more innovative programs.

“Our core mission is ensuring a safe travel experience for our community. We don’t want to have to worry about networking and device management, and with Extreme, we don’t have to,” commented Juan Ignacio Gomez, the ITRCC’s chief information officer. “Since deploying Extreme Networks, we’ve experienced immediate benefits in streamlined operations, enhanced bandwidth and greater security. As a result, our team finally has the time to innovate and tackle forward-looking opportunities that weren’t possible before, such as connected vehicles and advanced automation.”

Abby Strong, Extreme’s vice president of product marketing, noted, “The future of transportation is autonomous, and it starts with the network. Using a combination of our Elements, ITRCC has created a custom network adapted to its unique needs, helping transform both passenger and staff experience for the better.”