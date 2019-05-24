Conduent Transportation appoints new leader for its tolling operations

Digital services company Conduent Inc.’s transportation business unit has announced the appointment of 20-year tolling industry veteran, Scott Doering, as its new general manager for road usage charging (RUC).

Doering will lead Conduent Transportation’s tolling operations and will also shape its vision for the future, as the business pivots toward emerging needs such as congestion management and mileage-based road usage charging revenue generation methods. Based in San Diego, Doering joins the company from Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), where he was business director for RUC, driving global business development and implementation for toll programs. Previously, he was a regional vice president and managing director at TransCore and a tolling general manager at Telvent, which became part of Kapsch TrafficCom. He holds degrees in computer science and mathematics from the University of San Diego, and began his toll industry career with TransCore in 1999.

Formerly the Xerox Corporation’s transportation business division, Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of transportation and mobility systems and services, including roadway charging and management, curbside management, and advanced transit and public safety systems. The company’s portfolio offers automated, analytics-based and personalized services for government agencies and their constituents. The company has been helping business and government transportation clients for more than 50 years and operates in 27 countries worldwide.

Conduent creates digital platforms and services that manage millions of interactions daily, making use of the power of cloud-based computing, mobile and the Internet of Things (IoT), combined with new and ‘disruptive’ technologies such as automation, cognitive, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain systems. Conduent Transportation currently serves nearly nine million people who travel through its electronic tolling systems daily, including the processing of digital payments, back-office operations, call center management and other customer services.

“Scott brings more than 20 years of tolling experience and valuable insights to our team,” said Mick Slattery, CEO of Conduent Transportation. “He shares our excitement for partnering with agencies to shape the future of tolling, while continually elevating our operations and expanding our business.”