AWP acquires Northern Colorado Traffic Control

A leading North American provider of traffic control services and equipment, Area Wide Protective (AWP), has continued its expansion westwards with the acquisition of Northern Colorado Traffic Control Inc.

Founded in 1993, AWP provides traffic control management services to major utility companies, municipalities, contractors, and special events. The company offers a comprehensive, one-stop traffic control organization, providing around-the-clock service every day of the year. AWP’s latest acquisition is a complementary traffic control company based in Greeley. Northern Colorado Traffic Control has successfully and reliably served prominent civil construction companies, city jurisdictions, utilities and others in the region with a vast inventory of equipment and capable, qualified personnel for the last 26 years.

The addition of the three Colorado-based facilities through the acquisition brings AWP’s facility network to 20 states and more than 90 facilities throughout the USA and eastern Canada. AWP’s takeover of Northern Colorado Traffic Control is preceded by its acquisitions of Canada-based Safety First, FlagPros in Tennessee, Kentuckiana Traffic & Patrol from Kentucky, and Connecticut-based All State Traffic Control. All four acquisitions have taken place within the last two years.

“Expansion into Colorado is an important move for AWP as we continue to extend our professional traffic control services into new geographies with both new and existing customers in the utility and heavy highway construction industries,” said John Sypek, president and CEO of AWP. “Northern Colorado Traffic Control’s impressive performance history and strength in the Colorodo market, make it an ideal addition to our network as we continue expansion westward.”

Sypek add, “Joining forces with Northern Colorado Traffic Control will bring benefit to customers of both companies. We believe that as our operations expand, so does increased work zone and road safety. Northern Colorado Traffic’s co-owners, Trish Sandau and Bill Moran, have done a great job building a safe, strong team and company. We couldn’t be happier to welcome them into our AWP team as we jointly advance our mission to make roads safer.”