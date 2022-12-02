First ever barrier-free tolling system deployed in France

Kapsch TrafficCom has announced that it successfully delivered the very first barrier-free tolling system in France, for which it supplied the roadside equipment and the transaction collection system.

Since November 4, drivers no longer have to slow down or stop for tolling on the new A79 motorway thanks to the free-flow tolling system. The solution is expected to be deployed soon on more French highways.

“The A79 is the first free-flow highway in the country and thus, a major step towards multi-lane free-flow implementation and migration on the French highway network,” says Quentin Houet, area sales manager at Kapsch TrafficCom.

The multi-lane free-flow system, deployed on the new A79 (formerly N79) motorway in central France, is set to process between 10,000 to 15,000 vehicles per day along its 88km stretch. This system, which was completed within the initial schedule, means not only optimized travel time and less fuel use for motorists but also fewer emissions, as congested traffic is one of the main sources of traffic emissions.