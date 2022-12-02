Traffic Group Signals launches new sustainable range of solutions

Driving forward with its strategy to support the UK’s sustainability goals, Traffic Group Signals has launched its eco-conscious Evo ACM series of portable traffic signals.

The metalwork and electronics of the company’s established Evo Multi product line have been recycled and remanufactured to create a new, modern and environmentally responsible signal. The new Evo ACM series also provides greater communications reliability, improved signalling efficiency and better battery security, delivered with an impressive new signal head.

Traffic Group Signal’s AutoGreen technology has also been incorporated into the design. This is known to improve journey times through roadworks by 50%. This includes pedestrian crossing support for two-way deployments on Evo ACM. Where multiphase operation is required, the latest Smart VA mode minimizes vehicle waiting times, prevents over-extension of green phases and enhances safety at both street and road works.

Designed to reduce signal failure and increase reliability, the Active Channel Management (ACM) system guarantees the most reliable signal performance even in the most challenging environments.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability, our core focus was to develop a solution that was kind to the environment while improving access for our customers to the very latest technology at an affordable price,” says Will Credicott, marketing manager at Traffic Group Signals. “In a first for the traffic management industry, our Evo ACM scheme provides customers with the opportunity to return their old Micro and Radiomaster Evo Multi signals, which will then be disassembled into material parts for remanufacturing into new Evo ACM signals. By bringing this latest product to market, our customers can invest in a product solution that affords the very best functionality and experience but doesn’t cost the earth.”

Made from 50% recycled plastic the new signal head improves aerodynamics and reduces weight, while retaining the existing electronic components. This will enable updated signals amongst the fleet and on the road to be instantly identified.