McCain installing new integrated parking system in California 

San Diego-based developer and manufacturer of traffic control equipment McCain has been chosen to deploy a fully integrated OptiPark Parking Guidance System (PGS) in the City of Pleasant Hill, California.

Now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Austrian Swarco Group, McCain’s system will be installed at a parking garage located in one of largest shopping districts in the area, continuing the company’s expansion into Silicon Valley. Installation and integration will begin immediately and will be complete by the end of 2019. The OptiPark system will be deployed for Vestar, a leading property management group in the western USA that runs the Downtown Pleasant Hill shopping district and its associated City of Pleasant Hill parking garage. The parking facility offers 662 parking spaces and currently has a legacy magnetic loop-based parking system that requires frequent maintenance.

Vestar’s parking partner, Walker Consultants, reviewed multiple parking guidance solutions for the prestigious downtown project, and the system was selected for its accuracy in capturing parking space data through cameras and software and being able to disseminate that information to third parties or through city/vendor apps and websites. McCain’s device provides motorists with parking guidance while providing parking facility operators with a compelling alternative compared to single-space systems or older, less accurate technology, such as magnetic loops. McCain uses camera-based detection at critical decision points that apply object recognition and path tracking to accurately identify open spaces on any floor of a parking facility, including on or near ramps which is more difficult for other systems.

The highly accurate vehicular data is collected and analyzed by the software, which can then share space availability anywhere, including via apps, websites, business intelligence tools and variable message signs (VMS) throughout a community. The software and its data sharing capabilities are fully scalable, meaning more facilities or a community’s traffic system information can be integrated to create a citywide parking guidance system. As part of the contract with Vestar, McCain will be supplying full-color VMS, powered by Swarco technology, at all garage entrances and on each level for motorist wayfinding purposes, saving drivers time finding an open space. In keeping with McCain’s commitment to green technology, the VMS require only 5% of the power-draw of opposing equipment and features Swarco’s precision-optic lenses for a display of great clarity and brightness.

“We believe that they selected OptiPark PGS because of the accuracy of the system and the elegant simplicity of its installation. Clearly using cameras and software that can tie into the existing security system and web sites was an advantage,” said McCain’s parking product manager, Niko Stieldorf. “This system will help improve the customer experience which is at the very heart of the retail shopping business. Providing an environment at the Pleasant Hill shopping district that really gives the user a wonderful experience and takes the stress out of trying to find parking will result in a more contented customer.”

Greg McKhann, McCain’s chief operating officer, added, “We are thrilled to have been chosen for this project as it highlights our growing portfolio of Smart City solutions that not only play well with other systems, but continue to improve the quality of life for people.”