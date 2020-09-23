Here and Inrix build ‘complete’ connected-vehicle parking solution

Here Technologies and Inrix are partnering to offer a complete parking solution that will provide on-street and off-street parking availability, dynamic rates and indoor mapping to Here automotive customers.

Here Parking, a connected vehicle service available around the world which makes finding a spot faster and easier, will leverage Inrix for static and dynamic, on-street parking data in more than 1,100 cities (65 countries) and off-street parking data in more than 20,000 cities (150 countries).

The combination of Inrix data and Here location services can navigate the driver to an available spot inside a parking garage, seamlessly transition to a companion mobile app for continued guidance inside a building like an airport or shopping mall, then return the driver to their car with a convenient find-my-car feature. For electric vehicles (EV), drivers will be mapped to the right parking spot with the appropriate charging capabilities.

Here and Inrix also plan to collaborate around new, innovative parking solutions for automotive customers and beyond. Additionally, Inrix will leverage the Here Marketplace to further monetize their traffic analytics data sets.

“Our goal has always been to create best-in-class mobility solutions, and our continuing and growing partnership with HERE takes us one step closer. The combined reach of our innovation, coverage and expertise will help drivers around the world find parking smarter and faster,” says Bryan Mistele, president and CEO of Inrix.

By coupling the learned behaviours of Here Parking like price versus walking distance with Inrix’s real-time data, analytics and coverage, the new data available via Here Marketplace will provide leading global coverage and information while guiding drivers to on-street spaces with the highest probability of being available.

“As we continue to build a robust end-to-end ecosystem of connected car solutions on the Here platform, we see this as a natural first step towards a gateway for in-car commerce,” said Edzard Overbeek, CEO of Here Technologies. “Our Here Parking team continue to push the product forward with speed, welcoming co-innovation from our partners at Inrix and backed by the go-to-market approach Here is known for.”

Here Parking offers automakers an end-to-end, location-enabled user experience throughout people’s journey with integrated indoor and parking services. The neutral, digital inventory connects parking and mobility service providers, enabling integrated parking and charging recommendations, reservations and transactions, combined with (indoor) location services.