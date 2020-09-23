Industry first connected vehicle data API launched

Automotive data services platform provider, Otonomo, has announced the release of its self-service platform and API, to provide hassle-free, online access to real-time and historical, aggregated connected car data – an industry first.

Each day, Otonomo makes available over four billion connected car data points, from millions of cars in over 70 countries. The resulting normalized data, which meets data privacy regulations, enables auto and auto-adjacent service providers to power traffic management, mapping, parking, smart city, EV management, financial services and many other solutions.

The Otonomo Self-Serve Platform and API, the most recent additions to Otonomo’s data services, are the best data match for start-ups and developers looking for hassle-free, quick access to either real-time or historic-quality car data.

“Otonomo, once again is disrupting the market,” says Ben Volkow, founder and CEO of Otonomo. “Our new self-serve data platform eliminates the complexity usually associated with car data. With Otonomo’s self-serve data tools, there is no lengthy legal process, no complicated data extraction tools required and no cost for the first month. Now, in minutes, analysts, developers and project leaders can access and use rich connected car data.”

The Otonomo Self-Serve Platform offers many features such as easy-to-use geofencing, dynamic filtering, indexing and search tools, configurable APIs and visual data report generation capabilities, enabling developers to tailor the car data to their needs.

“Connected cars are undeniably one of the biggest things in IoT, literally and figuratively. Cars and their multitude of sensors generate data in volumes comparable to a spacecraft,” says Matan Tessler, vice president of product at Otonomo. “Otonomo’s connected data already supports a wide variety of services. By making our car data easily accessible online, Otonomo is enabling rapid innovation among the growing ecosystem of emerging application areas.”

Learn more about the Otonomo Self-Serve Data Platform or to test drive Otonomo’s car data free for 30 days