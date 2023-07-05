Toyota Mobility Foundation launches $9m smart city transportation challenge

The Toyota Mobility Foundation, in partnership with Challenge Works and World Resources Institute, has launched a global challenge, in which cities will compete for $9m in transportation project funding.

Entry to the first stage of the Challenge is open to city leaders and municipal governments, transport departments and other related local and regional agencies. Entries should be submitted according to one or more of the following three themes:

Expanding access to safe, affordable, and inclusive modes of transportation

Harnessing the power of data to create connected and resilient mobility ecosystems

Reducing environmental impact through low-carbon and renewable energy solutions

The Sustainable Cities Challenge aims to improve the lives of people by increasing access to jobs, education and other essential services. It will bring cities and innovators together to implement mobility solutions that could reduce carbon, improve accessibility, and use data to build resilient transport systems.

“Our experience over the past decade has underscored the importance of the local city’s buy-in and engagement with our activities,” says Ryan Klem, director of programs at the Toyota Mobility Foundation. “Throughout the Sustainable Cities Challenge, we are looking to come alongside cities to find innovative solutions in the areas they identify as critical to develop a scalable model for the cities of tomorrow.”

Shortlisted cities will be invited to attend a capacity building academy in the US and will receive support developing their challenge design, becoming part of a wider network of other innovative city teams.

In February 2024, three winning cities will be selected to host a City Challenge to attract entries from global innovators. Innovators could be homegrown – living in the city or country chosen – or may be from anywhere across the globe, but with solutions applicable and adapted to the winning cities.

The winning innovators for each city will be announced in late 2024, and the cities and innovators will share $9 million in funding to test and roll out their solutions.

“Brilliant people all over the world are working hard to create innovative solutions to help mobility systems work better, and with a lower carbon footprint,” says Kathy Nothstine, head of future cities at Challenge Works. “The Sustainable Cities Challenge will help those innovators interface with cities to test and adapt solutions according to local needs to improve people’s lives. Challenges like this can act as catalysts for change by accelerating innovation in real world settings.”