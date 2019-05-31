Star Systems International opens new USA subsidiary in Texas

Hong Kong-based RFID (radio frequency identification) hardware, tag and professional services provider Star Systems International (SSI) has announced the opening of its new USA-based subsidiary located in Dallas, Texas.

SSI is a leading provider, manufacturer and supplier of RFID readers, transponders, antennas, and accessories, for the tolling industry. The company develops best-in-class RFID technologies for Smart City initiatives including; Electronic Toll Collection (ETC), Electronic Vehicle Registration (EVR), fleet management, parking and secure access control applications. Several of its products are certified by the OmniAir Consortium, which is the leading industry association promoting interoperability and certification for ITS, tolling, and connected vehicles.

SSI supplies passive tolling devices across the globe, with major deployments across India and Taiwan, as well as to members of the 6C Toll Operators Coalition and other tolling operators within the USA. Star Systems America says that it will offer the same, high-quality, high-performance products and solutions that SSI partners have come to know over the past six years. The new USA subsidiary’s products will include, but are not limited to, the multi-protocol Titan RFID reader, Avior antenna, and a variety of transponders and antennas targeted at vehicle identification applications.

“The mission of Star Systems America is to provide a platform to better serve our USA and Latin American customers through local support and other professional services,” explained Stephen Lockhart, president of the new Star Systems America division. “By providing a USA base of operations we can more efficiently promote and expand the Star Systems brand throughout the Americas.”

Bob Karr, CEO of Star Systems International, added, “Since the founding of SSI six years ago, our focus has been to provide the best products and the best technical support in the industry. The launch of a US-based subsidiary continues our commitment to support of the USA and Latin American markets.”