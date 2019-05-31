Transport Systems Catapult CEO becomes new chief executive of TRL

The board of TRF, the holding company of the UK’s Transport Research Laboratory (TRL) has announced the appointment of Paul Campion as the new group chief executive with effect from July 1.

A global center for innovation in transport and mobility, TRL provides world-leading research, technology and software solutions for surface transport modes and related markets engaged in intelligent, new mobility innovations. Independent from government, industry and academia, nearly a third of TRL’s business is with overseas organizations. Its international focus covers Europe, India, Africa and the Middle East, plus wider Commonwealth countries, supported by strategic collaborations in North America and Asia Pacific.

Until recently, Campion was the CEO of the Transport Systems Catapult where he worked closely with government and industry partners developing collaborative investment projects to deliver innovation and growth in the smart mobility sector. Prior to that, he had a long career at IBM, most latterly in senior operational and sales roles, with extensive international experience spanning Europe, Africa and the USA.

“I am very pleased to welcome Paul to TRL. His extensive experience at IBM, both in the UK and overseas, will help us with the development of our software business internationally. More recently, as CEO of the Transport Systems Catapult he has developed extensive links with government, industry and university partners,” noted Charles Rice, chairman of TRF. “Paul brings valuable experience to TRL at a time when we seek to develop our world leading expertise further into the new markets being created by the ‘New Mobility’ revolution.”

Campion commented, “I feel excited and privileged to join TRL at this critical moment: the transport sector is facing a perfect storm of change and TRL is well positioned to help its public and private sector clients navigate through it. I look forward to working with TRL’s expert team on the next stage of their development.”