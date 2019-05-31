Danlaw and Code 3 to demo V2X connected police car at ITS America

Connected vehicle technology developer, Danlaw Inc. has collaborated with Code 3, a leading provider of light and sound systems for emergency vehicles, to create the industry’s first fully-integrated Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) system for emergency response vehicles.

Danlaw and Code 3 will demonstrate the safety applications of their latest V2X system at ITS America’s 28th Annual Meeting in Washington DC on June 4-7. The joint demo will feature a V2X-equipped police vehicle that illustrates the importance of traffic signal preemption in emergency situations. In partnership with Code 3, Danlaw has used its extensive experience connected technology to design the industry’s first emergency vehicle lighting module with a fully integrated V2X antenna.

The antenna connects to Danlaw’s AutoLink Onboard Unit (OBU), which is integrated with Code 3’s emergency vehicle system to provide first responders with 360-degree vehicle awareness and safety insight. By simply switching on the vehicle’s emergency lights and siren, the V2X system will communicate with a roadside equipment to request traffic light preemption. This feature will temporarily stop cross-traffic so that first responders can quickly maneuver through intersections that may otherwise be congested. The system is designed to improve safety on the road, reduce emergency response times, and save lives.

“We are thrilled to be teaming up with Danlaw at ITS America,” said Randy Brown, vice president of global strategic marketing at Code 3. “We are excited to be able to demonstrate the benefits of V2X through our new Matrix demo car featuring V2X powered by Danlaw. Our joint technology initiative fully aligns with our commitment to offer solutions that increase safe operation of emergency vehicles by enabling police cars with traffic signal preemption.”