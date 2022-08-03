Iteris awarded multi-million-dollar services contract by Virginia Department of Transportation

Iteris Inc has secured a new multi-million-dollar contract with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) in the US for smart mobility, safety, and sustainability program services.

The initial phase of the multi-year contract begins with an US$11.4 million order, and the eventual total contract is expected to be worth more than US$20 million.

Iteris will provide VDOT with platform-as-a-service capabilities, including an extensive data portal, real-time traveler information system, new incident management tools and upgraded video distribution services on a state-wide basis.

Additionally, Iteris will lead a team of subject-matter experts to rearchitect and modernize several operations and content systems that support the safe and efficient movement of people and goods across Virginia.

The core services include data, video, and traveler information. The data service will revise and expand on the highly successful SmarterRoads distribution platform and will provide VDOT with greater data management and usage tools as the number of data sets, real-time feeds and registered users grow.

The video service will use VDOT’s new state-wide fiber network to significantly lower operational costs, while providing access to more than 1,600 cameras and video feeds for operational and broadcast use via agency partner and media portals.

The traveler information service will provide personalized alerts through website, phone and mobile applications to help VDOT and its partners communicate with travelers in Virginia. VDOT will also have an incident command mobile app for field operations staff and a new two-way alert system to reach the public in specific geographic areas experiencing a major event.

“We are thrilled that VDOT continues to recognize Iteris as a trusted partner to provide these services, and it demonstrates the agency’s continued commitment to improving safety, mobility and sustainability in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Dr Moe Zarean, general manager, Mobility Operations Services at Iteris. “Furthermore, we are proud to support a program that will increase the value, effectiveness and resilience of the region’s existing transportation infrastructure, while also improving air quality and reducing fuel consumption through improved traffic operations.”