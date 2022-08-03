Micro-mobility operator Dott publishes its first sustainability report

Micro-mobility operator Dott has released its first annual sustainability report, measuring the impact of its operations and progress against its targets throughout 2021.

The report has been produced following the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and Dott’s sustainability goals are linked directly to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Dott’s in-house operations model ensures high quality vehicle maintenance, resulting in its first-generation vehicles continuing to be in use in their fourth year. The longest serving vehicles have now travelled 6,500 km, equivalent to nearly twice the vertical length of Europe. Working with battery technology company Gouach, Dott is exploring new technology which would allow its batteries to be repaired, increasing the lifespan of one of the most CO2 intensive elements of its vehicles.

The company’s ‘repair first’ policy increases the lifespan of its vehicles. Those that cannot be repaired are fully dismantled, with reusable parts being used to maintain the fleet, and any remaining parts recycled. This extends to batteries, which go on to be used for energy storage at a solar farm in partnership with Blocktricity.

By moving to electric vans and cargo bikes to run its operations, Dott reduced its 2021 greenhouse gas emissions by 48% compared to 2020, exceeding its 40% target. Dott’s operations centers throughout Europe also ran on 100% renewable energy.

Dott has integrated with 27 mobility as a service (MaaS) options including Google Maps and FREE NOW, helping facilitate seamless travel combining transport modes. More than 33% of journeys now connect with a public transport service, as Dott supports moving people away from a reliance on cars for longer trips.

Maxim Romain, co-founder and COO of Dott, said: “We believe in acting transparently, and sharing our successes as well as our learnings to help progress towards full sustainability. Our mission since launching has been to free our cities with clean rides for everyone, and we’re proud of the significant improvements we have made. We are committed to building on these as we accelerate towards green mobility.”

Dott is targeting 100% green operations by 2025, and emissions of less than 20 CO2 eq per km. The company plans to exceed the five-year lifespan of its latest vehicles, and is targeting European assembly with more transparent supply chains. The micro-mobility company is working to reuse, upcycle or recycle 100% of used vehicles and parts, and aims to exceed a five-year lifespan for its vehicles.