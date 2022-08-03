ITS (UK) Awards receive record number of entries

More than 50 different people and projects have been nominated for this year’s biggest ever ITS (UK) Awards – by far the most to have been entered since the awards were first held in 2006.

ITS (UK) president Steve Norris will hand out 11 awards at a ceremony in Milton Keynes on October 13, 2022. Ten of the awards have been nominated, with the judges choosing the Project of the Year from the winning categories.

The awards cover both people who have made a difference to the industry in different ways, and projects covering active travel, environment, data and connectivity, enforcement, public transport, and inclusive mobility.

The categories are:

Rees Hills Award for Outstanding Personal Contribution

Eric Sampson Award for Early Careers Professional of the Year

Jennie Martin Award for ITS Woman of the Year

Frontline Hero Award

Active Travel Award

Better Environment through Technology Award

Best Use of Data or Connectivity Award

Enforcement Scheme Award

Public Transport Award

Inclusive Mobility Award

Project of the Year Award (chosen as the stand-out project from all the categories)

The evening awards ceremony takes place alongside the president’s dinner as part of a busy day for ITS (UK). During the day, the society is hosting its second ITS (UK) Members’ Day, which is a chance for the industry to get together and network amongst informal-but-informative chat about ITS. This year’s event is hosted by executive member the Connected Places Catapult at its offices. The entire day is sponsored by SWARCO, Smart Video and Sensing and Clearview Intelligence, alongside the Connected Places Catapult.

“When we decided to grow our awards, I wasn’t sure whether our members would embrace the idea,” said ITS (UK) secretary general Jennie Martin. “However, the scale and quality of entries has been huge, proving that there is a lot of interest in our awards and that there is much prestige in winning one. I’m glad we expanded our team of judges to be able to cope with so many entries!”

ITS (UK) hopes to encourage more young people to attend the formal dinner and get experience of this important aspect of business networking.