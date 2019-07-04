Fusus launches unified video platform for smart cities

Georgia-based developer of public and private video consolidation systems, Fusus, has officially launched its new FususONE system that merges multiple resources into one common video platform for smart cities, connected communities and government agencies.

The company aims to remove the barriers created by disparate camera systems by fusing all private and public video sources into its single FususONE platform. The system can be dropped onto any network in any building, anywhere in a city, and within seconds FususONE detects, analyzes and connects to every camera on the building’s network and sends a unified video feed to a single web-based interface. Field-based users of the Fusus platform, such as police, fire, and EMS personnel, or transportation agency staff, can access a mobile version of the system via an Apple or Android compatible mobile app to stream video from incident sites, transmit their location, send panic alerts, receive image and text alerts, and communicate directly with their command center.

The Fusus system requires little to no hardware investment, and can speak to existing video assets, making a sophisticated video platform affordable to any city or organization. For city, county, or state transportation agencies, FususONE can provide cross-jurisdictional data exchanges, merging disparate resources into a single, efficient and unified stream of real-time roadway information.

Policy-based sharing ensures video is transmitted when required, and adheres to the privacy considerations of its users, based on the location of the video. A blend of event-based and constant sharing is also possible, through the system’s rules-based engine. Businesses may share live video across a multi-campus environment while sharing only on alarm to first responders. The Fusus camera registry also allows entire communities to collect and securely share camera locations and recorded video evidence between private and public sources, such as for police evidence gathering.

Fusus was previously SecuroNet, a public-private camera mapping and registry company. Following the acquisition of SecuroNet’s success in real-time video software and a major private investment into the technology platform, a new leadership team has been assembled to build upon the company’s success in situational awareness software and hardware as Fusus. The updated brand and product offerings are a reflection of the advances in video and Internet of Things (IoT) networking that the company has since developed.

“Even today’s smartest cities are missing a major source of intelligence; data from both public and private video sources,” noted Chris Lindenau, Fusus’ CEO. “We bridge that gap by pulling in video from multiple sources into a single video platform to speed emergency response and provide situational awareness. We are committed to making communities smarter and safer for their citizens.”

Anthony Baldoni, Fusus COO, added, “For years, public and private video was separate. Large camera software companies built bloated and proprietary video management software because it was in their financial interest to control the user interface, not because it helped the client. We are disrupting this model; video can be shared between public and private entities with the simple installation of an appliance. No expensive integration fees, software licenses, servers, or proprietary APIs.”