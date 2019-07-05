Swedish company is the first haulier to introduce an ‘alcohol barrier’ at logistics hub

The Swedish division of the Danish transport and logistics company DSV has become the first road haulage company to deploy an ‘alcohol barrier’ at one of its freight hubs.

As a global transport operator, DSV is committed to ensuring safe conduct on the road by its drivers and requires that they do so in accordance with local traffic laws and regulations, which of course includes not driving under the influence of alcohol. At the company’s new cross-docking facility in Jönköping in Sweden, DSV has now taken proactive steps to prevent drunk driving. The company has installed a so-called ‘alcohol barrier’ at the logistics hub’s gates which requires that drivers pass an automated sobriety check.

To be able to leave DSV’s premises in Jönköping drivers must first pass a breath test. The barrier only opens if the breath test is negative for traces of alcohol. If the breath test is positive, the barrier will remain closed and if subsequent tests are positive, the authorities will be alerted. The alcohol barrier at the Jönköping depot is not only the first one at a DSV facility, but the company also believes that it is the first one to be deployed by a company in the freight transport industry. DSV Sweden says it will continue to invest in safety-promoting initiatives including more alcohol barriers, with its Landskrona terminal next in line for the installation of an alcohol barrier.

The equipment at the Jönköping terminal has been deployed by AutoSober Sweden AB, a manufacturer of alcohol breath testing devices. The technology behind the barrier has been tested and approved by several associations including the Swedish National Forensic Centre (NFC). Several Swedish ports are also testing automatic sobriety checks for drivers entering and exiting their facilities. It is hoped that the tests will help to reduce the number of intoxicated drivers of both cars and trucks on Sweden’s roads.

David Möller, deputy managing director of DSV Road AB in Sweden, commented, “With the introduction of the alcohol barrier we send an important signal not only to the truck drivers, but also to other DSV staff, our customers and the general public, that we take our responsibility for safety seriously.”

AutoSober’s managing director, Christer Folkesson, added, “We are incredibly proud to be involved in DSV’s efforts to shoulder increased responsibility for safety on the road.”