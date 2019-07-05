Netradyne’s Driveri platform has now analyzed over 200m miles of road data

One of the leading developers of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for driver and fleet safety, Netradyne, has announced that by the start of June its Driveri system has captured and analyzed over 200 million miles (322m km) of road data.

Netradyne has developed the largest, most comprehensive AI vision-based database in the commercial transportation industry, with the information collected by its Driveri ‘dash-cam’ unit and software platform not only being used for fleet safety, but also helping to drive the autonomous vehicle (AV) industry forward. There are 2.7 million miles (4.3m km) of paved roads in the USA, of which Netradyne has impressively captured and analyzed over 1 million unique miles (1.6 million km). The speed at which the company is able to garner this data is due to its rapidly expanding subscriber base. Each of these 200+ million miles has been analyzed with AI and collected by professional drivers covering ‘real’ road miles.

With a rich subscriber base of users covering the entire US road network, Driveri is able to collect data coast-to-coast while also making numerous passes over these roads to provide deeper insights into the same road in different conditions throughout the year. The company notes that the road to making AVs a reality in everyday life is a complex one that will take companies working hand-in-hand to ensure driver and passenger safety. Netradyne’s ability to make numerous passes on the same road, which Driveri does, will complement other technologies to move the self-driving industry into the future.

“The robust HD mapping data and driver behavioral models being captured by Driveri daily will be a key component to the future of driving technology, including advancing AVs as they come to market,” said Netradyne’s CEO, Avneesh Agrawal. “We believe we have the largest and most comprehensive AI vision-based database in the commercial transportation industry. Our network sees everything from congested roads in metro areas to stretches of rural highways, often many times, providing insights that no other company can.”

Netradyne’s president, Sandeep Pandya, added, “As a team with deep-rooted knowledge and experience within the transportation and technology industries, we are excited to use this vast know-how along with the sheer amount of miles mapped to keep our drivers and roadways safe, while launching the transportation industry forward.”