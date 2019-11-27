Radar-activated road sign to cut motorcycle accidents

As the latest statistics from the UK Department of Transport (DfT) reveal that motorcycle fatalities have risen year-on-year, TWM Traffic Control Systems has launched new crash site signage providing a safety alert to motorists indicating a known hazardous area.

According to new statistics, released by the DfT at the beginning of October, 354 motorcycle fatalities were recorded during 2018, an increase from 2017. More than 16,000 serious or slight accidents involving motorcycles were recorded across the UK, the highest for any form of transport. Following the latest findings, Manchester-based supplier of LED-integrated transport management equipment and signage, TWM has launched a new crash site hazard warning sign and is encouraging local authorities to review the signage around known motorcycle accident hotspots.

TWM, which specialises in designing, manufacturing and installing innovative traffic control systems, has now launched an interactive sign designed to be situated in locations that are renowned for vehicle incidents and speeding vehicles, with a particular focus on speeding motorcyclists. The new product launch coincides with the new findings from the DfT revealing that out of 1,572 accidents cause by road environment conditions, 228 occurred due to inadequate or masked signs or road markings or the layout of the road, including a tight bend and a blind corner.

TWM’s new hazard warning sign is radar activated and will alert any type of vehicle of the potential hazard. For a motorcyclist approaching at a speed that is over the set threshold, the striking blue LED border highlighting the large black on white reflective ‘THINK’ motorcyclist symbol will illuminate, along with the white LED text reading ‘BACK OFF’.

“The new statistics from the Department of Transport are an uneasy read, especially the fact that 228 accidents could have been avoided with clearer and more striking signage to alert motorcyclists,” commented, Kevin Marshall, TWM’s company director. “We have a passion for developing equipment that brings enhanced road safety to both drivers and pedestrians. The new hazard warning sign was designed with the safety of motorcyclists in mind, and we hope that local authorities across the UK review the signage at their known accident hotspots, especially as we head into the darker and wetter winter months.”

Statistics from the RAC’s 2018 report estimates that there is an increase of 20 road accidents each day when the clocks go back, with three quarters of the extra collisions occurring in the afternoons. To combat this, TWM has a range of products that can assist and alert drivers, including the new Multi-colour DSD Speed Display Sign’, which displays a real-time illustration of the approaching speed of an oncoming vehicle, when exceeding a pre-set speed threshold limit. Other products include a vehicle activated speed control sign (VAS) manufactured to mirror the regulatory maximum speed limit sign and LED illuminated chevrons designed to give drivers clear visual guidance when approaching sharp bends.