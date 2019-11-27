Here forms new telematics and MaaS partnerships

Indian telematics company VST Mobility has chosen Here Technologies to power its latest Vehicle Tracking Unit (VTU), while Here’s mobility business unit has formed a partnership to develop Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) solutions for a European roadside assistance program.

Based in Mumbai, VST Mobility is a leading end-to-end telematics platform provider, using both hardware devices and software to provide IoT-based (Internet of Things) mobility solutions for intelligent transport systems. The company has selected Here as its mapping and location services provider to support the launch of its new Eclipse VTU, which is an advanced GPS and GPRS terminal with embedded eSIM and IRNSS chipset for effective fleet management. The company is now integrating the Here Location Services suite into its platform, to power its various hardware and solutions, addressing the various market requirements within the intelligent transport management system.

Supported by Here’s Location Services, VST targets several benefits, including:

More precise and accurate ETAs for customers and drivers, aided by Here’s routing algorithms that draw on real-time, predictive and historical traffic data;

Improved driver safety by integrating real-time tracking data with speed limits to determine driver behaviour;

Improved post-trip analytics.

Here is also well-placed to support VST as it expands its business out from India to global markets, with the partners aiming to build offerings that will address the needs for the logistics industry around smart transportation, fleet management, and smart mobile solutions. VST will use Here’s APIs and partner network, while Here will have access to VST’s unique IoT applications and data.

“Our joint strategic partnership with VST Mobility will bring new innovations in smart transportation systems, urban mobility and fleet management,” said Aditya Waghray, Here’s senior strategic partner manager. “Through this partnership, we are providing the industry an end-to-end solution for improving insights while optimizing overall cost and efficiency.”

Here’s Mobility division has joined forces with ARC Europe to pilot MaaS solutions in smart breakdown services. Owned by the major automobile clubs in Europe and with a network in more than 40 countries, the ARC Group is the continent’s largest supplier of B2B roadside assistance services. Following the successful launch of the Smart Roadside Assistance (RSA) services to major OEMS in the European market, ARC is taking the lead in integrating MaaS solutions in its digital assistance ecosystem. ARC will use Here’s Mobility Marketplace, which is a global and open platform that aggregates all transportation options in real-time, including taxis, private hires, and public transport worldwide. After an incident, drivers will be able to not only request and track the assistance patrol vehicle from any digital interface (smartphone or car dashboard), but also to request, book and track in real-time a mobility resource of their choice for onward transport.

ARC Europe’s managing director, Stefano Sarti, stated, “We identified the strategic similarities we both have in our fields. Our main B2B customers are car manufacturers in Europe facing digital transformation, moving from car ownership to car usage and looking for a convenient experience also in the assistance context. We believe that our partnership with Here and the accessibility via their Mobility Marketplace will facilitate such transformation.”