Connected vehicle tech and AI is increasing bicycle safety in Austria

Kapsch TrafficCom, a leading provider of ITS solutions, has released some key findings from the Bike2CAV project, which explored how vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology can be used to increase bicycle safety on the streets of Austria.

The Bike2CAV project, led by Salzburg Research, ran from September 2020 until April 2023. It brought together a consortium of companies including Kapsch TrafficCom to look at how bicycle collision risks can be better identified at road junctions,

Carolin Treichl, EVP EMENA at Kapsch TrafficCom, said, “Intersections are the neuralgic point of the road infrastructure. All types of mobility come into contact with each other here, which of course also increases the risk of accidents. The potential of connected vehicle technology for accident avoidance and traffic improvement is huge, regardless of whether you’re in a car, on a bike or on your own two legs.”

At its core, the Bike2CAV project was about increasing safety for cyclists through cooperative detection of potential collision risks. To avoid collisions, traffic cameras were mounted on poles at intersections and equipped with AI software that analyzes traffic, anticipates critical situations, and can issue warnings within fractions of a second.

In addition, a research bicycle and a car were equipped with sensors and transmitters that exchange position, speed, and direction of movement with each other using C-ITS technologies. So, for example, if a car crosses a lane while a bicycle is approaching, the Bike2CAV system detects this and sends a warning to all V2X-enabled road users. Thus, warning signals are sent within less than half a second, helping to prevent an accident.

The primary goal of the project was to reduce the risk of collisions and thus increase the safety of traffic in the intersection area. According to Kapsch, this was achieved through the technology used. In addition, insights were gained into the use of corresponding systems and potential further safety measures.

“The project is a complete success and has once again proven the effectiveness of Connected Vehicle technology in increasing road safety,” added Steve Parsons, sales director at Kapsch TrafficCom.