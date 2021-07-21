ITS JOT releases new resources as part of the Complete Trip – ITS4US Deployment Program

The US Department of Transportation’s Intelligent Transportation Systems Joint Program Office (ITS JOT) has published new documents on the Complete Trip – ITS4US Deployment Program website. The public can now access slide decks and recordings from a series of technical assistance training sessions.

The new resources include:

User Needs Identification and Requirements Planning Document

Concept of Operations Document

Data Management Plan

Safety Management Plan

Performance Measurements and Evaluation Support Plan

Enabling Technology Readiness Assessment

Institutional, Partnership, and Financial Plan

Systems Requirements.

Additional resources will be developed as Complete Trip – ITS4US Deployment Program awardees advance throughout the development stages (Phases 1 to 3). These resources will include webinars and document reports that may be of value to other early deployers of innovative technologies who are conducting similar planning and design activities.

The USDOT launched the Complete Trip – ITS4US Deployment Program in early 2021. The program aims to solve mobility challenges for all travelers, regardless of location, income, or disability, and assists with accessing jobs, education, healthcare, and other activities. To date, the program has awarded US$40 million to five sites to participate in Phase 1 of the program. This involves planning and conceptualizing their large-scale, real-world deployments of integrated innovative technologies to address the challenges of planning and executing complete trips.

You can find more details about Complete Trip – ITS4US Deployment Program, here.