Iteris partners with the UMTRI on smart mobility and safety

The University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute (UMTRI) has selected Iteris Inc for a smart mobility and safety initiative.

Iteris will equip more than 20 signalized intersections in Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA with its vehicle-to-everything (V2X)-enabled detection technology as part of UMTRI’s connected vehicle and smart intersections program.

The three-year, US$20 million project is looking to demonstrate significant safety benefits of V2X-enabled detection systems.

“One of the most promising aspects of this project is that we will be able to pave the way for a national connected and automated vehicle deployment,” says Henry Liu, research professor at UMTRI, and director at the Center for Connected and Automated Transportation (CCAT) and Mcity. “With innovative smart mobility infrastructure management technology partners like Iteris, we will definitively demonstrate not only the technology but a clear path to funding the infrastructure – both aspects needed for a national deployment.”

Iteris will join public and private partners including Continental, Ford, Toyota, Qualcomm, the City of Ann Arbor and Purdue University in this large-scale pilot.

Half of the program funding is provided by the US Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration’s Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment (ATCMTD) program, with the remainder by the participants as a shared funding program.

As part of the connected vehicle safety program, Iteris and Continental will be deploying their Vantage Fusion hybrid video and radar traffic detection technology at key signalized intersections. Vantage Fusion enables real-world V2X applications and advanced intersection visualization. A pilot has already been deployed at the University of Michigan’s Mcity as the first step in this process.

Vantage Fusion is the first solution from Iteris and Continental’s recently announced traffic infrastructure collaboration.

“We are thrilled to play a continued role in the University of Michigan’s connected vehicle testing program, which will be critical in demonstrating the significant safety benefits of V2X-enabled detection systems,” says Todd Kreter, senior vice president and general manager, Advanced Sensor Technologies at Iteris.

Images: University of Michigan, AdobeStock