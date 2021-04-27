New European Shared Mobility Index launched across 16 cities

A new European Shared Mobility Index has been launched across 16 cities. Produced by Fluctuo in partnership with leading shared mobility service providers and key tech players such as Invers, It will regularly analyze the shared mobility market to allow for easier management of systems.

Currently, more than 235,000 shared mobility vehicles are on the road in 16 European metropolises. This clearly shows that shared mobility is significantly shaping European urban transport.

The index will deliver stats such as user numbers by form factor, vehicles per 10,000 inhabitants, regional user numbers, as well as their development over the months. Each quarterly index issue will also present detailed insights on shared mobility offerings in four selected cities. In addition, the index will summarize the most important industry trends and news and presents selected providers in the market in each issue.

“The shared mobility market is still dynamic and young, with great potential for further growth, investment and innovation”, says Alexander Kirn, CEO of Invers. “The numbers presented in the report are significant in that it summarizes all the shared mobility form factors together, highlighting the trends and existing industry gaps, in turn, shedding light on this exact potential for growth, specifically in the European market.”

The European Shared Mobility Index covers usage data from 219 shared mobility operators, derived from publicly available sources or from operators’ collaborations with Fluctuo. It takes into account different form factors such as bicycle, scooter, moped and car and offers from 16 cities including Barcelona, Berlin, Bordeaux, Brussels, Hamburg, London, Madrid, Milan, Oslo, Paris, Prague, Rome, Rotterdam, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw. The first edition focuses in more detail on the cities of Hamburg, Milan, Paris and Warsaw.

The European Shared Mobility Index is available for download.