Maps enable us to monitor road networks, traffic, POIs and more, in real time - Image courtesy of TomTom

New TomTom maps platform to provide wider coverage, more detail and faster updates

By on Mapping

Tom Tom has announced that it will introduce significantly improved maps, built on a new TomTom maps platform. The new maps will offer broader geographical coverage, an extended set of supported data types, and faster update cycles. The company expects the product to improve its competitive position and enable it to enter new markets.

“The market for location technology is growing fast,” says Harold Goddijn, CEO at TomTom. “It is the foundational technology that enables people and things to move more safely, with less friction and greater efficiency. The benefits that customers can derive from location technology creates an insatiable demand for accurate data. At the same time, users, applications, sensors, and the open-source community are producing a vast number of signals. Our new maps platform is designed to bring these worlds together in a consistent way to power the most demanding applications.”

Digital maps and location data power all kinds of technologies – image courtesy of TomTom

“The new TomTom maps platform combines TomTom’s own data with new ‘super’ sources such as sensor-derived observations and open-source data,” Goddijn adds. “We are also opening our technology to others to map their own data against a consistent base map, enabling easy integration. It supports our strategy to accelerate innovation and foster an ecosystem where the world comes together to create the smartest map of the planet. Our technology will be a driving force for greater innovation. We are excited about the opportunities the maps platform brings for our customers and partners, and expect it to roll out in the second quarter of 2023.”

