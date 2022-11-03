nextbike by Tier to supply e-bikes for Barcelona metropolitan area

nextbike by Tier has won a Europe-wide tender for the Barcelona metropolitan area, which will see 2,600 e-bikes made available at the beginning of 2023. The new service, called AMBici, has been created by AMB, a metropolitan public administration integrated by 36 municipalities that designs and develops metropolitan mobility, and it will be operated by TMB.

nextbike by TIER is already operating in more than 300 cities worldwide and six cities across Spain, including Bilbao, León and Las Palmas.

In agreement with AMB and TMB, nextbike by Tier will operate a total of 15 municipalities in the metropolitan area of Barcelona with 2,600 e-bikes, to be distributed across 236 stations, with full expansion expected to be completed by the end of April. Once completed, all 15 municipalities will then be fully integrated into the new bike-sharing system, to help reduce emissions and improve the air quality.

The tender win follows the release of new data showing that Tier Mobility has empowered riders to replace 48 million km of car journeys in the 24 countries it serves, avoiding 8 million kg of CO2 emissions.

The savings equate to 8,376 airplane trips from London to New York or 55,351 car journeys from Berlin to Paris.

“The new AMBici service fills that gap by offering a new way for people to travel around the metropolitan area, both conveniently and sustainably,” says Jhon Alexander Ramirez Ospina, business developer for Spain at nextbike by Tier. “We hope to see similar success to our Bilbaobizi system in Bilbao, where we recorded up to 18 rentals per bike a day.”

nextbike by Tier has been active as a micromobility pioneer for 18 years and operates around 300 bike-sharing systems worldwide. It is part of the Tier Mobility group.