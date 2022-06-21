Here Technologies is ranked top location platform

Here Technologies, the location data and technology platform, has been recognized as the top ranked location platform by industry analysts at Strategy Analytics.

The annual benchmarking report of the world’s largest location companies ranks Google, Here, Mapbox and TomTom across seven categories: map making and maintenance, developer community, automotive, non-automotive, map and data visualization, growth and leadership, and environmental sustainability.

In this year’s report, Strategy Analytics ranks Here as the leader in map-making, automotive and industry growth vision. HERE is also a co-leader in non-automotive and within the developer community.

“Map making is complex and requires significant investment and expertise in acquiring, extracting, and orchestrating flows of different datasets and content at scale,” says Nitesh Patel, director at Strategy Analytics. “Here remains the leader in map-making, automotive and industry growth vision. Here’s platform approach maintained its momentum with strong non-automotive growth across its target sectors e.g. transport and logistics. The key pillars of Here’s growth strategy remain partnerships, an open, multi-platform approach, industry vision and innovation.”

“The HERE team is proud to be recognized for its ongoing work in building a truly global location platform,” says Edzard Overbeek, CEO of Here Technologies. “The demand for location-based services has only increased quarter over quarter both in value and return. And, we continue to partner across industries to address the challenges in autonomous driving, increasing supply chain visibility and creating safer roads globally to name a few.”

Strategy Analytics expects demand for automotive-grade location services to increase with the penetration of embedded navigation in mass market vehicles, growth in the ownership of electrified vehicles, mandates for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including the upcoming European Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) regulation, and the emergence of automated driving capabilities.