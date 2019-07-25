Esri to use real-time Mobileye data for ‘dynamic edge’ HD mapping

Location intelligence and mapping software systems firm, Esri, has announced a collaboration with Israeli company Mobileye to bring the advanced data collection capabilities of the Intel Company’s advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) software into Esri’s platform as native services.

The collaboration will provide Esri’s geographic information system (GIS) customers with the ability to visualize and analyze real-time high-definition (HD) map and location data streaming from sensors on vehicles equipped with Mobileye technology, enabling a new type of living, dynamic map on the Esri platform. Under the agreement, vehicles equipped with Mobileye’s vision system will gather information that will serve as a basis for several new data services on the ArcGIS platform targeting local government, transportation and insurance markets. Over the coming months, Mobileye will publish data into the ArcGIS platform to enable millions of ArcGIS users with dynamic data that serves specific industry applications and will lead to better understanding for both government and commercial customers.

The new agreement vastly expands upon the existing relationship between Esri and Mobileye to include the latest EyeQ4 collection capabilities, bringing advancements in both safety and data collection. The agreement greatly enlarges both the scope of data available to Esri customers, as well as the accessibility to it. The dynamic nature of this new data source will enable better decision-making and greater automation for Esri customers, and ultimately enabling safer streets and smarter communities.

Founded in 1969, Esri GIS software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally, all 50 US state governments, as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the US Government and dozens of independent agencies worldwide. Launched in November 2017, Esri’s original collaboration with Mobileye involved streamed data from Shield+ sensors deployed in municipal buses and city fleets fed into Esri’s ArcGIS platform, where information such as pedestrian and cyclist detection in blindspots could be viewed on Mobileye’s Smart Mobility Dashboard.

“Mobileye vision from a passing vehicle will automatically inform city workers that a stop sign has an obstructed view for instance,” explained Jim Young, Esri’s head of business development. “The sign will show up on an Esri map and a service crew can be dispatched to fix it, using ArcGIS technology. For our industry, this is the next generation. Just like edge computing, this is edge mapping; using anonymized and generic data captured by vehicle-mounted cameras and computer vision for instant map updates. We are thrilled to be working with Mobileye.”

Lior Sethon, Mobileye’s vice president of intelligent mobility solutions, commented, “We live in a world that changes every day. Our data solutions help reflect those constant changes in high quality resolution. With Esri, we are extending the value of our HD maps beyond the automotive market, for the broad range of Esri customer use-cases.”