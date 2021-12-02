Carrida releases new version of Edge ALPR software, with new country code support

ALPR software solutions provider Carrida Technologies, has released version 4.7 of its Edge ALPR software, which includes numerous enhancements and new functionalities. These include support for three-digit alpha-3 country codes in accordance with ISO 3166-1.

Carrida’s ALPR engine can be flexibly deployed as an OEM library, web-gui solution for easy startup and configuration of edge devices or with the Carrida App for any Android device. Furthermore, the company offers validated platforms and matching components that enable easy, quick and cost-effective developments of individual ALPR applications.

The update also enhances the Carrida Edge WebGUI. A new test action button allows settings to be tested and verified in a dry-run without the need for an actual event. Additionally, there are new options for uploading file lists and graphical tools for actions that were previously only accessible via terminal.

Support for 3-digit country codes has also been implemented in the Carrida SDK, which is now available in version 4.6. With this version, the recognition of UAE license plates and color codes has been improved, as has recognition accuracy and vehicle classification, which was newly introduced in version 4.5. It distinguishes cars, delivery vehicles, trucks and buses, enabling detailed traffic statistics and automated access restrictions depending on vehicle categories.

All Carrida products and offerings will be constantly improved and further developed, adding new technologies, enhancing the performance and incorporating feedback and requests from users worldwide.