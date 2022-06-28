Nodeon wins TLEX contract as Finnish city implements C-ITS

Finnish smart mobility specialist Nodeon has signed its first contract to implement Monotch’s Traffic Live Exchange (TLEX) platform in Tampere, Finland’s third-largest city.

Tampere and Fintraffic Tie Oy have decided to move forward with C-ITS implementation in the city.

Finland’s NordicWay3 project goals are to collect and harmonise data from intelligent traffic light controllers and test and develop C-ITS solutions and services suitable for the urban environment based on this available data. To meet these objectives, the chosen technical solution must support international standards and architectures to ensure interoperability.

During the NordicWay3 project, the primary purpose of the Tampere TLEX I2V service platform is to collect and validate the traffic light controllers of the traffic light equipment manufacturers operating in the Finnish market. Messages such as SPAT and MAP will be communicated between all stakeholders in the smart mobility ecosystem. This enables a Tampere-wide (or even nationwide) traffic information exchange serving the entire region’s C-ITS ecosystem.

“The TLEX service platform meets these requirements excellently,” said Aapo Poyhonen, sales director of Nodeon. “The systems comply with and are based on well-known open European standards and common architectures – ETSI and Datex II standards, NordicWay and C-Roads architectures. The TLEX platform can transmit real-time data content and implement C-ITS traffic use cases as has been proven on large-scale projects such as Talking Traffic already.”

“We are delighted to see that becoming Monotch’s partner for Finland results in a serious business opportunity for Nodeon. We and the international road authorities are well aware of Monotch’s TLEX system’s experience in several other large projects and are therefore confident that this platform will bring their intelligent infrastructure to the next level,” added Gary Lin, international business developer for Monotch.