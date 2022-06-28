SkedGo provides journey planning technology for Manchester, UK MaaS initiative

Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) provider SkedGo is working with Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) in the UK to help ease city congestion and encourage public transport use.

TfGM is incorporating SkedGo’s journey planner onto its website, offering commuters a wide range of mobility options in Greater Manchester, including buses, trains, and trams. Users can see the CO 2 output for each trip and prioritize journeys based on low carbon emissions, time taken, convenience and cost.

“MaaS technology is a fundamental tool to reduce air pollution,” said John Nuutinen, CEO of SkedGo. “Our journey planner provides authorities and local governments with the data needed to make greener and sustainable travel a realistic goal. MaaS technology has proven its success already and we’re looking forward to supporting TfGM on its sustainability objectives.”

More than 5.6 million journeys are made across Greater Manchester’s transport network each day and congestion costs Greater Manchester £1.3 billion a year. SkedGo’s contract with TfGM follows its ongoing work with Leicester City Council, promoting active travel as part of the Choose How You Move initiative.

“Manchester’s population is expected to hit 627,000 by 2025 with 100,000 people choosing to live in the city center,” added Nuutinen. “We believe our journey planning technology can encourage the use of public transport and increase cycling and walking, to ensure our UK cities become healthier, greener and more productive.”