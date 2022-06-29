AUDIO: The economic patterns revealed in road building

In this clip from the Thinking Transportation podcast Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s associate research scientist Brianne Glover discusses how analysing roadbuilding projects can shed light on wider economic factors and help to predict which roads will be built in the future. To hear the whole episode and more like it log onto the Thinking Transportation homepage or find the podcast on your favourite streaming service.

Brianne Glover is manager of TTI’s Infrastructure Investment Analysis Program. She is also an attorney and counselor at law licensed to practice in Texas. Brianne has been involved with numerous research projects for various sponsors that focus on transportation financing, as well as the economic impacts associated with transportation improvements.