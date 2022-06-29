ITS America outlines principles for inclusive future mobility

The Intelligent Transportation Society of America (ITS America) has released a set of principles to guide transportation stakeholders, communities, and policy makers on how best to develop policy and programs to save lives, promote sustainability and advance more access and opportunity for all.

ITS America president and CEO Laura Chace outlined the new “Principles for Inclusive Future Mobility” at the society’s Digital Infrastructure: Technology and the Future of Transportation forum, which addressed the importance of integrating technology into future infrastructure investments and examined how the US transportation system has evolved from paved roads and concrete bridges to one that includes sensors, data, software and algorithms.

“Transportation creates opportunities – it connects us to jobs, healthcare, education, family, friends, and much more. It is foundational to our overall well-being,” said Chace.

The principles are meant to be holistically considered when developing new ideas or programs. Industry officials are asked to focus on the user; reimagine how we look at safety; cultivate sustainability and resiliency; champion equity, diversity, and inclusion in transportation and the workforce; promote access and opportunity, and educate, engage, and convene stakeholders to listen and build consensus.

“If we follow these principles to guide us as we develop and deploy technology, we directly advance our vision of a safer, greener, smarter future with more access and opportunity,” explained Chace. “We look forward to continuing to work with our members and all stakeholders and hope the principles will provide critical guidance.”