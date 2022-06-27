SRL launches new Technical and Innovation Centre in Nottingham, UK

SRL, the UK mobile ITS (intelligent transport system) equipment manufacturer and supplier, has invested in a new Technical and Innovation Centre in Nottingham.

The 6,000 sq ft Nottingham facility will unite SRL’s technical and compliance team, providing dedicated facilities to support the design of new systems, and the construction and testing of prototype models.

The two-storey building also houses a suite of meeting and demonstration rooms, which will allow the centre to serve as a training base and meetings hub.

The launch marks the beginning of the next phase of growth for SRL following its acquisition by 3i Infrastructure plc last December.

Founded in 1997, SRL operates a distribution network with more than 30 depots in the UK and Republic of Ireland. SRL’s product portfolio includes variable message signs (VMS), CCTV, traffic and pedestrian signals, signal bags, solar/hybrid work-zone protection barriers and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR). Products are available for hire and for sale.