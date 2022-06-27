Commsignia Central platform creates V2X messages from the WZDx database

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology company Commsignia has launched a new tool designed to convert standardized road work zone data into V2X formats.

The US Department of Transportation (USDOT) has developed the Work Zone Data Exchange (WZDx) Specification to simplify the collaboration of producers and users of road works data through common data standards. WZDx makes sure that consistent, reliable data describing road works are available.

With the WZDx to V2X conversion, Commsignia Central provides road managers with another tool to operate and automate their complex services. Commsignia Central already makes it easy to create and deploy V2X messages to distribute information about traffic events, and the operators get real-time feedback of the transmitted V2X messages.

The software provides an overview of the Connected Intelligent Transportation System (C-ITS) infrastructure, including V2X roadside units and smart sensors, and incident reports help maintain a high level of service.

“Keeping track of activities in the field and sharing work zone information is an important goal for road operators,” said Szabolcs Patay, chief revenue officer of Commsignia. “We believe that applications built on V2X technologies offer a unique combination of real-time tracking and preventing work zone road accidents. WZDx and V2X are also a great tool to support the introduction of autonomous vehicles.”