Traffic Technology Today
Traffic Technology Today
You are at:»»»Yunex Traffic adds LYT’s emergency-vehicle-priority solution to traffic management

Yunex Traffic adds LYT’s emergency-vehicle-priority solution to traffic management

0
By on Intersections & Traffic Signals, Safety

Yunex Traffic and LYT have entered into a partnership that will leverage both companies’ intelligent transportation technologies to ease congestion for commuters and emergency responders.

The new partnership means traffic agencies can now leverage LYT’s emergency vehicle preemption solution, known as LYT.emergency with Yunex Traffic’s advanced traffic management systems (ATMS), connected vehicle applications, and advanced traffic controllers.

LYT.emergency claims to grant a consistent and reliable green light for every emergency vehicle more affordably than other products on the market. Now emergency vehicles can speak directly to networked traffic signals in cities through LYT.speed cloud platform.

LYT uses state-of-the-art connected vehicle and machine learning technologies to prioritize the flow of vehicles in a city and across a corridor. By optimizing public transport, emergency, and other vehicles it enables shorter travel times, less congestion, improved air-quality, longer lives, and more reliable mass transit.

“At Yunex Traffic, we are committed to innovation and creating technologies to push transportation forward,” says Michael Gaertner, head of product and systems, DOP for Yunex Traffic US. “LYT is a perfect partner. Their vision parallels ours, focused on solving issued with impactful solutions rather than creating problems to solve. We couldn’t be more excited.”

Tim Menard

“By shifting from line-of-site detection systems to LYT’s bird’s-eye-view optimization system, traffic signals turn green well in advance of emergency vehicles, producing safer intersections for everyone.” says Tim Menard, CEO and founder of LYT. ” Along with Yunex Traffic and their leading technologies, our combined solutions will serve as a new benchmark for the way in which cities leverage data, technology, and AI in a budget-affordable way to better understand the flow of traffic and also the way in which machine learning can quickly adapt to new traffic flow for better urban quality of life.”

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Tom has edited Traffic Technology International (TTi) magazine and its Traffic Technology Today website since May 2014. During his time at the title, he has interviewed some of the top transportation chiefs at public agencies around the world as well as CEOs of leading multinationals and ground-breaking start-ups. Tom's earlier career saw him working on some the UK's leading consumer magazine titles. He has a law degree from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Related Posts