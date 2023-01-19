Yunex Traffic adds LYT’s emergency-vehicle-priority solution to traffic management

Yunex Traffic and LYT have entered into a partnership that will leverage both companies’ intelligent transportation technologies to ease congestion for commuters and emergency responders.

The new partnership means traffic agencies can now leverage LYT’s emergency vehicle preemption solution, known as LYT.emergency with Yunex Traffic’s advanced traffic management systems (ATMS), connected vehicle applications, and advanced traffic controllers.

LYT.emergency claims to grant a consistent and reliable green light for every emergency vehicle more affordably than other products on the market. Now emergency vehicles can speak directly to networked traffic signals in cities through LYT.speed cloud platform.

LYT uses state-of-the-art connected vehicle and machine learning technologies to prioritize the flow of vehicles in a city and across a corridor. By optimizing public transport, emergency, and other vehicles it enables shorter travel times, less congestion, improved air-quality, longer lives, and more reliable mass transit.

“At Yunex Traffic, we are committed to innovation and creating technologies to push transportation forward,” says Michael Gaertner, head of product and systems, DOP for Yunex Traffic US. “LYT is a perfect partner. Their vision parallels ours, focused on solving issued with impactful solutions rather than creating problems to solve. We couldn’t be more excited.”

“By shifting from line-of-site detection systems to LYT’s bird’s-eye-view optimization system, traffic signals turn green well in advance of emergency vehicles, producing safer intersections for everyone.” says Tim Menard, CEO and founder of LYT. ” Along with Yunex Traffic and their leading technologies, our combined solutions will serve as a new benchmark for the way in which cities leverage data, technology, and AI in a budget-affordable way to better understand the flow of traffic and also the way in which machine learning can quickly adapt to new traffic flow for better urban quality of life.”