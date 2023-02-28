SRL launches solar-powered, portable traffic signals

SRL Traffic Systems has become one of the first companies to offer solar technology for mobile traffic signals, enabling them to deliver projects more sustainably, cost-effectively and safely.

Designed and manufactured in the UK and available exclusively for hire, SRL Solar Plus significantly extends battery cycles, reducing electricity consumption and the frequency of exchanges required. It is also the only solution on the market that can be retrofitted onto customers’ existing stock.

Early results from SRL’s alpha tests – which commenced in June and were designed to identify the optimum cell – are already demonstrating the product’s potential to eliminate exchanges for months at a time. The beta trials that have been running on live customer sites throughout the UK and Republic of Ireland since November show that the solution is performing well in even the poorest domestic weather conditions.

SRL’s Solar Plus works with either AGM (absorbed glass mat) or lead acid batteries, though the solution is best suited to products using AGM batteries, as they are designed to discharge and re-charge better than lead acid alternatives. Traffic lights incorporating the new technology run with three batteries in the base of the box.

Signals featuring SRL Solar Plus incorporate a telematics device within the boxes. The unit empowers operations managers to check battery charge levels and system functionality remotely, enabling them to identify exactly when batteries need to be exchanged or serviced; it also allows them to monitor their assets’ precise locations.

“The addition of UK designed, manufactured and domestically tested solar traffic signals to our offering enables us to further support our clients as they work to deliver projects capable of meeting the stringent environmental criteria stipulated by their customers,” says SRL’s chief executive officer, Adrian Murphy. “It will also help them to make financial savings and to improve health and safety.”

SRL is Europe’s largest manufacturer of portable and temporary ITS (intelligent transport system) solutions and provider of the continent’s biggest fleet of mobile traffic signals.

The company is ISO accredited for environmental management (14001), occupational health and safety (45001) and quality management (9001) and is the winner of RoSPA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents) awards for the health and safety of its roadworks staff for the last two consecutive years.