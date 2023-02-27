FHWA announces Andrew Rogers as deputy administrator

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced Andrew Rogers as FHWA deputy administrator. Rogers has served as FHWA chief counsel since January 2021.

In his role as FHWA chief counsel, Rogers oversaw and coordinated all legal services for the 2,700-person agency and management of its $73 billion annual budget. Rogers has led professionals across three headquarters divisions, four field divisions, and the Federal lands division, who together serve to advance the mission and strategic goals of the Federal Highway Administration and US Department of Transportation.

Rogers provided legal advice and strategic guidance on grant and program administration, federal legislation, regulatory affairs, environmental compliance, and all related litigation. Rogers played a pivotal role in formulating FHWA’s implementation of President Biden’s investment in EV charging stations, launched FHWA’s $12.5 billion Bridge Investment Program, and was instrumental in the negotiation and passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Throughout his career, Andrew’s public service has advanced the interests of the American people – both in the United States Senate and here at the Federal Highway Administration,” said Federal Highway administrator Shailen Bhatt. “He has provided expert leadership and guidance to FHWA staff and leadership in this critical moment as we implement the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and I look forward to working with him in this new role as we work to advance the priorities of this Administration, in service of the American people.”

“I am honored to take on this new role and serve as deputy administrator for an organization that is dedicated to improving the safety, resilience, and accessibility of our nation’s roads, bridges and highways,” said Federal Highway deputy administrator Rogers. “We have a once in a generation opportunity to make transformational investments in our nation’s transportation systems, and I am honored to be part of this effort.”

Prior to joining FHWA, Rogers served as chief counsel to the United States Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, where he was the chief legal advisor for United States Senators and staff on legal and policy issues related to transportation, energy, and environmental law. He also previously served as the Director of Legislative Affairs for the American Association for Justice and began his legal career in private practice as a litigator in Detroit, Michigan.

Rogers holds Bachelor of Arts degrees in Economics and Business and Political Science from Kalamazoo College and earned his Juris Doctor from Wayne State University Law School.