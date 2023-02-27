Traffic Technology Today
Traffic Technology Today
You are at:»»»Podcast 31: Connected vehicle data – now and tomorrow – with Scott Lee of TranSmart Technologies

Podcast 31: Connected vehicle data – now and tomorrow – with Scott Lee of TranSmart Technologies

0
By on Connected Vehicles, Podcast

Scott Lee is chief engineer with TranSmart Technologies and a user of Wejo’s real-time connected vehicle data system. In conversation with TTi editor Tom Stone, Scott is able to offer insight into how he uses these results, and how else they might be deployed, both now and in the future

Watch Wejo’s recent webinar Unlock future funding: Using connected vehicle data to assess effectiveness of transportation upgrades any time, on demand.

This episode of the The Transportation Podcast from TTi is sponsored by Wejo, Smart Mobility for Good.

Interview begins at 5:45

You can also listen via the following podcast platforms:

Interview begins at 4:15.

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Saul Wordsworth is editor-at-large of Traffic Technology International (TTi), and presenter and producer of the TTi Podcast. He is an author and keen cyclist, and lives in north London.

Related Posts