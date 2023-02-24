ITS Australia presents its 13th Annual Awards

Australia’s Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) industry came together in Sydney last week to celebrate the winners of the 13th Annual ITS Australia Awards.

The ITS Australia Awards recognise the nation’s best work in advanced transport technology, singling out those organisations that have utilised new and emerging technologies to make Australia’s transport networks smarter, safer, and more efficient. The awards raise awareness across all levels of government and industry about the great breadth of ITS technologies that are developed and deployed around Australia each year, benefitting Australian people and cities, the economy, the environment, and transportation.

“2022 was a period of great resurgence for our industry. The finalists and winners recognised by this year’s ITS Australia Awards are representative of the outstanding productivity, innovation, and creativity shown by the entire industry over the past 12 months,” said Dean Zabrieszach, ITS Australia president. “The ITS Australia Awards demonstrate the excellence that makes our industry a world leader. I congratulate all the finalists and winners.”

This year’s Connected & Automated Vehicle Award was won by Q-Free Australia for Enabling Emergency Service V2V Communication for Safety Applications in Australia. In this project, Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS) enabled emergency service vehicles to share awareness messages with surrounding vehicles, request priority at signalised intersections, and consume event notification and information messages.

The Smart Transport Infrastructure Award was given to SAGE Group for its Road Safety at School Zones project. SAGE delivered over 675 electronic speed limit signs (ESLS) across Tasmania as part of an initiative funded by the Tasmanian Government. Fitted with a SAGE Edge device, the signs capture real-time traffic patterns to inform Tasmania’s Traffic Management Centre. Solar-powered variants operate in challenging weather conditions, assisting driver awareness of changed speed conditions and improving road safety.

The Intelligent Mobility Award went to SkedGo for Adapting MaaS Technology to Create People-Centric Mobility Solutions. In this initiative, SkedGo adapted its MaaS technology to a diverse range of communities. This approach allows governments, transport authorities, businesses and nonprofits to launch highly tailored, localised solutions serving demographics such as commuters, employees, students, and underserved communities.

The Excellence in Research & Development Award sponsored by iMOVE Australia was won by Acusensus Australia for its Heads-Up Solution. The solution is designed to give authorities an effective tool to address distraction and target illegal driver behaviour. The system captures high resolution, prosecutable evidence of individuals when they break road rules, it operates 24/7 in all weather conditions, working autonomously to capture photographic evidence of illegal driver behaviour.

The Excellence in Transport Data Award went to Transdev Australasia for its Network Solutions Analytics. Leveraging cloud computing and machine learning, this technology provides visibility of the entire customer journey by marrying operational data, ticketing information, weather data and other datasets to monitor past performance but also model future demand and schedule adherence. This visibility is made available at all points of the decision chain through dashboards tailored for specific audiences.